How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 14 Published 12:50 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

There are lots of betting options to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the Colorado Avalanche clashing with the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 14. To get you prepared to place a bet or build a parlay, take a look at our best bets and projections below.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s over/under of 6 goals 20 times this season.

In Nashville’s 30 games this season, 11 have finished with more goals than Saturday’s total of 6.

The total for this game (6) is 0.5 more than the combined scoring averages for the Avalanche (3.26) and the Predators (2.27).

This game’s total is 0.6 less than the 6.6 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -168

The Avalanche are 14-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado is 7-4 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -168 or shorter.

The Avalanche have a 62.7% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Predators Moneyline: +142

In 12 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset one time.

The Predators have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +142 or longer (in three chances).

Nashville has a 41.3% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 2

Avalanche Points Leaders

One of Colorado’s top offensive players this season is Nathan MacKinnon, who has put up 47 points in 31 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 18 goals and 25 assists for Colorado to compile 43 total points (1.4 per game).

Through 31 games, Cale Makar has proven himself as a scoring option for Colorado. He has 36 points (nine goals and 27 assists).

Across 19 games played, Mackenzie Blackwood has a goaltending record of 6-9-3. During those games, he’s allowed 53 goals while recording 526 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has recorded seven goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.9 shots per game and shooting 8.1%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 23 total points (0.8 per game).

Filip Forsberg is key for Nashville’s attack with 19 total points (0.6 per game), including nine goals and 10 assists through 30 games.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 17 points, courtesy of seven goals (second on team) and 10 assists (second).

Juuse Saros has a 6-13-5 record this season, with a .908 save percentage (20th in the league). In 24 games, he has 629 saves, and has allowed 64 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/8/2024 Devils W 4-0 Away +133 12/10/2024 Penguins W 6-2 Away -183 12/12/2024 Utah Hockey Club L 4-1 Home -189 12/14/2024 Predators – Home -168 12/16/2024 Canucks – Away – 12/19/2024 Sharks – Away – 12/20/2024 Ducks – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars W 4-1 Away +181 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away +142 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home – 12/21/2024 Kings – Home –

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

