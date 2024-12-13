Hawks vs. Bulls Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26
Published 5:37 am Friday, December 13, 2024
On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) face the Chicago Bulls (10-15) at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Bulls 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Bulls
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|119.1
|119.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|38.4%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young puts up 21 points per game while also adding 12.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
- Clint Capela is responsible for 10.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.
- Dyson Daniels grabs three steals per game. Jalen Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.
Bulls’ Top Players
- Nikola Vucevic has the top Bulls spot in two categories among active players: scoring (21 points per game) and rebounding (9.8 rebounds per game). He also has 3.2 assists per contest.
- Josh Giddey’s per-game averages this season are 11.7 points, 6.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
- Coby White cashes in on 3.3 treys per game.
- The Bulls’ defensive efforts get a lift from White (1.1 steals per game) and Vucevic (0.8 blocks per game).
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/11
|Knicks
|W 108-100
|Away
|+7.5
|12/14
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|12/29
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
Bulls Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/13
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/16
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/30
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/6
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
