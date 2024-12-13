Hawks vs. Bulls Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26 Published 5:37 am Friday, December 13, 2024

On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) face the Chicago Bulls (10-15) at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Bulls 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Bulls 116.7 Points Avg. 119.1 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 123 46.1% Field Goal % 47.8% 33.9% Three Point % 38.4%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young puts up 21 points per game while also adding 12.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Clint Capela is responsible for 10.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.

Dyson Daniels grabs three steals per game. Jalen Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.

Bulls’ Top Players

Nikola Vucevic has the top Bulls spot in two categories among active players: scoring (21 points per game) and rebounding (9.8 rebounds per game). He also has 3.2 assists per contest.

Josh Giddey’s per-game averages this season are 11.7 points, 6.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Coby White cashes in on 3.3 treys per game.

The Bulls’ defensive efforts get a lift from White (1.1 steals per game) and Vucevic (0.8 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/11 Knicks W 108-100 Away +7.5 12/14 Bucks – Away – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home – 12/29 Raptors – Away – 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away –

Bulls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/13 Hornets – Home – 12/16 Raptors – Away – 12/19 Celtics – Away – 12/21 Celtics – Home – 12/23 Bucks – Home – 12/26 Hawks – Away – 12/28 Bucks – Home – 12/30 Hornets – Away – 1/1 Wizards – Away – 1/4 Knicks – Home – 1/6 Spurs – Home –

