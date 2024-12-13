Hawks vs. Bulls Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26

Published 5:37 am Friday, December 13, 2024

On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) face the Chicago Bulls (10-15) at 7:30 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Bulls 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Bulls
116.7 Points Avg. 119.1
119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 123
46.1% Field Goal % 47.8%
33.9% Three Point % 38.4%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young puts up 21 points per game while also adding 12.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
  • Clint Capela is responsible for 10.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.
  • Dyson Daniels grabs three steals per game. Jalen Johnson collects 1.1 blocks a game.

Bulls’ Top Players

  • Nikola Vucevic has the top Bulls spot in two categories among active players: scoring (21 points per game) and rebounding (9.8 rebounds per game). He also has 3.2 assists per contest.
  • Josh Giddey’s per-game averages this season are 11.7 points, 6.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
  • Coby White cashes in on 3.3 treys per game.
  • The Bulls’ defensive efforts get a lift from White (1.1 steals per game) and Vucevic (0.8 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/11 Knicks W 108-100 Away +7.5
12/14 Bucks Away
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home
12/29 Raptors Away
1/1 Nuggets Away
1/3 Lakers Away
1/4 Clippers Away

Bulls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/13 Hornets Home
12/16 Raptors Away
12/19 Celtics Away
12/21 Celtics Home
12/23 Bucks Home
12/26 Hawks Away
12/28 Bucks Home
12/30 Hornets Away
1/1 Wizards Away
1/4 Knicks Home
1/6 Spurs Home

