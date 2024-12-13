Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 14 Published 5:37 am Friday, December 13, 2024

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) play the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) at 4:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Total: 230.5

Bucks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Bucks Hawks 113.4 Points Avg. 116.7 112.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1 48.5% Field Goal % 46.1% 39.3% Three Point % 33.9%

Bucks’ Top Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributes with 32.7 points per game while also adding six assists and 11.4 rebounds.

Damian Lillard is averaging 25.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game this season.

Lillard is the top active three-point shooter for the Bucks, hitting 3.4 per game.

Brook Lopez averages 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21 points per game) and assists (12.2 assists per game).

Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 10.2 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds.

Young cashes in on 2.6 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Jalen Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/3 Pistons W 128-107 Away -2.5 12/4 Hawks L 119-104 Home -4.5 12/6 Celtics L 111-105 Away +8.5 12/8 Nets W 118-113 Away -6.5 12/10 Magic W 114-109 Home -7.5 12/14 Hawks – Home -3.5 12/20 Cavaliers – Away – 12/21 Wizards – Home – 12/23 Bulls – Away – 12/26 Nets – Home – 12/28 Bulls – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/2 Pelicans W 124-112 Home -9.5 12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5 12/6 Lakers W 134-132 Home -4.5 12/8 Nuggets L 141-111 Home -1.5 12/11 Knicks W 108-100 Away +7.5 12/14 Bucks – Away +3.5 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home –

