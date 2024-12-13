Bucks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Dec. 14
Published 5:37 am Friday, December 13, 2024
On Saturday, December 14, 2024, the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) play the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) at 4:30 PM ET on TNT.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)
- Total: 230.5
Bucks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Bucks
|Hawks
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|116.7
|112.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.1
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|39.3%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
Bucks’ Top Players
- Giannis Antetokounmpo contributes with 32.7 points per game while also adding six assists and 11.4 rebounds.
- Damian Lillard is averaging 25.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game this season.
- Lillard is the top active three-point shooter for the Bucks, hitting 3.4 per game.
- Brook Lopez averages 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (21 points per game) and assists (12.2 assists per game).
- Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 10.2 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds.
- Young cashes in on 2.6 treys per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Jalen Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).
Bucks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/3
|Pistons
|W 128-107
|Away
|-2.5
|12/4
|Hawks
|L 119-104
|Home
|-4.5
|12/6
|Celtics
|L 111-105
|Away
|+8.5
|12/8
|Nets
|W 118-113
|Away
|-6.5
|12/10
|Magic
|W 114-109
|Home
|-7.5
|12/14
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|-3.5
|12/20
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|12/26
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/2
|Pelicans
|W 124-112
|Home
|-9.5
|12/4
|Bucks
|W 119-104
|Away
|+4.5
|12/6
|Lakers
|W 134-132
|Home
|-4.5
|12/8
|Nuggets
|L 141-111
|Home
|-1.5
|12/11
|Knicks
|W 108-100
|Away
|+7.5
|12/14
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|+3.5
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
