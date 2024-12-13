Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 14 Published 12:39 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks’ (14-12) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Saturday, December 14 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11, also one injured player) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 4:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Email newsletter signup

The Bucks are coming off of a 114-109 win over the Magic in their most recent outing on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-leading 37 points for the Bucks in the victory.

The Hawks took care of business in their most recent matchup 108-100 against the Knicks on Wednesday. De’Andre Hunter’s team-high 24 points paced the Hawks in the win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Livingston SF Questionable Ankle 0.7 0.7 0.3

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3.5 228.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: