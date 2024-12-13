Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bengals Game – Week 15 Published 1:37 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Best bets are available for when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) visit the Tennessee Titans (3-10) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Titans vs. Bengals Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Bengals by 2.4 points, just 2.6 less than the 5-point spread set by BetMGM.

Looking at this contest’s moneyline, the Bengals’ implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Bengals have won five of the nine games they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

Cincinnati has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The Titans have been underdogs in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

Tennessee has a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Titans (+5)

Titans (+5) The Bengals have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Titans have gone 2-11-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)

Over (46.5) The two teams average a combined 1.2 fewer points per game (45.3) than this game’s over/under of 46.5 points.

The Bengals and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 7.5 more points per game than the over/under of 46.5 set in this outing (including the playoffs).

Nine of the Bengals’ 13 games with a set total have hit the over (69.2%).

Titans games have hit the over in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

