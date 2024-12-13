Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 13
Published 1:19 am Friday, December 13, 2024
Friday’s college basketball schedule features several interesting games, including the matchup between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Colorado Buffaloes, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for nine games below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: South Dakota State +8.5 vs. Colorado
- Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Colorado by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Indiana +4.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Indiana by 0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-4.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgia Southern +11.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Louisiana Tech by 7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Western Michigan +11.5 vs. St. Thomas
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Saint Thomas Tommies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: St. Thomas by 9.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. Thomas (-11.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UTSA -6.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: UTSA by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTSA (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Army +11.5 vs. George Washington
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Washington (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Omaha +15.5 vs. Northern Iowa
- Matchup: Omaha Mavericks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 14.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack -5.5 vs. Boston University
- Matchup: Boston University Terriers at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Utah Tech +2.5 vs. Weber State
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats at Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Weber State by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Weber State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.