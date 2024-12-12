Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12? Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

