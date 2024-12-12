Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12? Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Marchessault has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (six shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.