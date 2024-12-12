Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12? Published 6:52 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 16:42 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: