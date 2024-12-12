Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12? Published 12:52 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 2 0 2 19:47 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

