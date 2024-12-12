Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, December 12 Published 1:28 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Iowa State Cyclones versus the Iowa Hawkeyes is the only game on the college basketball slate on Thursday that features a ranked team on the court. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 80, Iowa 76

Iowa State 80, Iowa 76 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 4.8 points

Iowa State by 4.8 points Pick ATS: Iowa (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

