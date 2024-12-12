Titans vs. Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 15 Published 3:39 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

Same-game parlay options are available for when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) visit the Tennessee Titans (3-10) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Bengals Spread

Spread: Bengals -4.5 (-120), Titans +4.5 (-102)

Bengals -4.5 (-120), Titans +4.5 (-102) Computer Pick: Titans

Titans The Bengals have registered a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 4.5 points or more, Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread.

The Titans have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-11-0).

Tennessee has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Bengals Total

Total: 46.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

46.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Bengals games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 13 opportunities (69.2%).

Titans games this year have hit the over at a 53.8% rate (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

These teams average 45.3 points per game combined, 1.2 less than this game’s total.

Opponents of these two teams score 54 combined points per game, 7.5 more points than this contest’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +144, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -190

+144, -190 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop pays out $80.34 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay pays out $84.34 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Bengals to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet earns $73.63 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Bengals to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop pays out $77.34 on a $10 bet.

Email newsletter signup

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.