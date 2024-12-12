Titans vs. Bengals Player Props & Odds – Week 15 Published 9:43 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

Joe Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into their matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Looking to bet on player props in the Bengals-Titans matchup? Check out the information below for the biggest contributors in this matchup.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Calvin Ridley – – 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 26.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Will Levis 207.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

Bet on any of these player props, or create a same-game parlay, at BetMGM!

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Chase Brown – 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 28.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Joe Burrow 268.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – – Ja’Marr Chase – – 89.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Mike Gesicki – – 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Tee Higgins – – 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Andrei Iosivas – – 23.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: