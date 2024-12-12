Titans vs. Bengals: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 15 Published 1:45 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

Sportsbooks give the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) the advantage on Sunday, December 15, 2024 against the Tennessee Titans (3-10). Cincinnati is favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for this game.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Bengals, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Tennessee owns two wins against the spread this year.

The Titans have one win ATS (1-5) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been seven Tennessee games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Cincinnati has gone 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Bengals are 4-2.

Cincinnati games have hit the over on nine of 13 occasions (69.2%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley – – – – 66.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 37.5 (-114) – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 26.5 (-114) – Will Levis 207.5 (-114) 1.5 (+144) – – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

