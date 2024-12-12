NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 13 Published 10:31 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The NBA schedule today, which includes the San Antonio Spurs versus the Portland Trail Blazers, is not one to miss.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 13

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Cavaliers -16.5

Cavaliers -16.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 22.0 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 22.0 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)

Over (232.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and MNMT

FDSOH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: 76ers -6.5

76ers -6.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.6 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 3.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

NBCS-PH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls -5.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 5.7 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 5.7 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)

Over (230.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Grizzlies -11.5

Grizzlies -11.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)

Over (229.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and YES

FDSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Timberwolves -8.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.8 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.8 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and SportsNet LA

FDSN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets -6.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV

ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -7.5

Suns -7.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily

KJZZ and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -3.5

Spurs -3.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

