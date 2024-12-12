NBA Best Bets: Bucks vs. Hawks Picks for December 14 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-12) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (13-11) after winning four road games in a row. The Bucks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Hoping to make an informed wager on Saturday’s game? Check out the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Bucks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 3.5)

Against the spread, Milwaukee is 10-14-0 this year.

Atlanta has 11 wins in 26 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Bucks are 6-9.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 7-4 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (230.5)





In eight games this season, the Bucks and their opponents have scored more than 230.5 total points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponents to score more than 230.5 points in 18 of 26 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average total of 226.6 in its outings this year, 3.9 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this year have had a 234.1-point total on average, 3.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Bucks score the 16th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the second-most.

The Hawks have allowed the 30th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Bucks have given up the 10th-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Bucks (-165)

This season, the Bucks have been favored 18 times and won 12, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Hawks have been victorious in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when it’s favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won six of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or better on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 62.3% chance to win.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: