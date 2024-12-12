How to Watch the NBA Today, December 13

Published 11:31 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets is one of eight exciting options on today’s NBA card.

Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – December 13

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV Channel: FDSN and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moda Center
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

