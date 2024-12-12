Buy Tickets for Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on December 12

Published 5:55 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on December 12

Tyler Seguin and Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to watch when the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Stars vs. Predators Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Stars Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Matt Duchene 27 12 17 29
Mason Marchment 26 12 15 27
Tyler Seguin 19 9 11 20
Jason Robertson 27 6 11 17
Wyatt Johnston 27 6 11 17
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Roman Josi 29 7 16 23
Filip Forsberg 29 9 10 19
Jonathan Marchessault 29 7 8 15
Steven Stamkos 29 7 7 14
Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Stars’ 91 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
  • On defense, Dallas has been one of the best squads in NHL competition, giving up 69 total goals to rank second.
  • The Stars’ offense has the league’s 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate (17.44%).
  • The Predators’ 64 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville has allowed 92 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd.
  • The Predators have an 18.39% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 21 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

More Sports Plus

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 12

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 12

December 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 15

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 15

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, December 12

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, December 12

Print Article

SportsPlus