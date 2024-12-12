Buy Tickets for Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on December 12 Published 5:55 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

Tyler Seguin and Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to watch when the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 12

Thursday, December 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Stars (-211)

Stars (-211) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Stars Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Matt Duchene 27 12 17 29 Mason Marchment 26 12 15 27 Tyler Seguin 19 9 11 20 Jason Robertson 27 6 11 17 Wyatt Johnston 27 6 11 17 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 29 9 10 19 Jonathan Marchessault 29 7 8 15 Steven Stamkos 29 7 7 14 Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Stars’ 91 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, Dallas has been one of the best squads in NHL competition, giving up 69 total goals to rank second.

The Stars’ offense has the league’s 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate (17.44%).

The Predators’ 64 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville has allowed 92 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd.

The Predators have an 18.39% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 21 percentage.

