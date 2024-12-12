Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 12
Published 1:18 am Thursday, December 12, 2024
The college basketball slate on Thursday is not one to miss. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for seven games, including the Campbell Fighting Camels taking on the Citadel Bulldogs at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Citadel +1.5 vs. Campbell
- Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- Computer Projection: Citadel by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Campbell (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Evansville +1.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs at Evansville Purple Aces
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- Computer Projection: Evansville by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: New Mexico State +19.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- Computer Projection: Texas by 14.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-19.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Bethune-Cookman +15.5 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- Computer Projection: Virginia by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Virginia (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: N.C. A&T +15.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- Computer Projection: Virginia Tech by 12.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Virginia Tech (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Iowa +6.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arkansas State -7.5 vs. UT Arlington
- Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 12
- Computer Projection: Arkansas State by 9.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
