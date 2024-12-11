NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Looking at the Week 15 NFL slate, we have the Rams (+2.5) as the best against-the-spread bet on the card. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 15
Jump to Matchup:
LAR-SF | DAL-CAR | BUF-DET | MIA-HOU | TB-LAC | GB-SEA | NYJ-JAX | KC-CLE | IND-DEN | CIN-TEN | PIT-PHI | ATL-LV | NE-ARI | WAS-NO | CHI-MIN | BAL-NYG
Pick: Rams +2.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 12
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 1.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Panthers -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -2.5 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 8.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -2.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans -3 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 10.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +3 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -3
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks +3 vs. Packers
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 2.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -3
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Jaguars +3.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 1.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -4 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 13.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -4
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos -4 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 7.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Broncos -4
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Titans +5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 2.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -5 vs. Steelers
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Raiders +5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cardinals -5.5 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 15.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -5.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints +7 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -7
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -7 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 17.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -7
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 16
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Giants +15 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -15
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
