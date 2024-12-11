McAlarnis powers Knott Central to first-round win over Harlan Published 10:50 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Early turnover troubles and a big game from senior forward Kyra McAlarnis proved to be too much for Harlan to overcome Wednesday in a first-round game from the WYMT Mountain Classic at Perry Central as Knott Central advanced with a 54-47 victory.

McAlarnis, a transfer from Perry Central, scored 27 to lead the Lady Patriots, who are ranked first in the 14th Region. Akasia Bentley, with three first half 3-pointers, added nine points, as did center Samara Bailey.

The Lady Dragons were led by senior forward Kylie Noe with 12 points and freshman guard Peyshaunce Wynn with 11.

McAlarnis scored seven points in the opening quarter as Knott built a 16-11 lead. Bentley hit two 3s in the second quarter and McAlarnis added one as the Knott lead grew to 28-19 by halftime.

Four straight free throws by McAlarnis pushed the Lady Patriots’ advantage to 13 late in the third quarter before Noe hit three of four at the line to cut the deficit to 40-30.

Two straight baskets by Cheyenne Rhymer on passes from Noe pulled Harlan within four with 5:42 left in regulation. Baskets by Faith Pollard and Bailey pushed the lead back to eight before a 3 from Aymanni Wynn made it a five-point game with 1:35 to play. Knott was able to run quite a bit of time off the clock down the stretch before McAlarnis put the game away at the line by hitting seven of eight in the final minute.

Harlan (2-2) will play Prestonsburg on Thursday at 5 in a consolation game at the WYMT Mountain Classic. Knott Central (2-0) will play North Laurel in the semifinals on Saturday morning.

———

Knott Central (54) — Kyra McAlarnis 27, Akasia Bentley 9, Faith Pollard 7, Samara Bailey 9, Danni McAlarnis 2.

Harlan (47) — Peyshaunce Wynn 11, Cheyenne Rhymer 6, Kylie Noe 12, Aymanni Wynn 8, Abbi Fields 5, Addison Campbell 5.

Harlan 11 8 11 17 — 47

Knott Central 16 12 12 14 — 54