Mason Marchment Injury Status – Stars vs. Predators Injury Report December 12

Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

As they prepare for a Thursday, December 12 matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-16-6) at American Airlines Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (17-10) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Tyler Seguin C Out Lower Body
Mathew Dumba D Questionable Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body
Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body
Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body
Gustav Nyquist C Questionable Illness

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

  • The Stars’ 91 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
  • Dallas has conceded 69 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • Their +22 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 64 goals this season (2.2 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Nashville allows 3.2 goals per game (92 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • Their -28 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Stars vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Stars (-211) Predators (+175) 6

