How to Pick the Stars vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 12 Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The contest between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday has a variety of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Stars vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

Dallas and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 15 times this season.

A total of 11 of Nashville’s games have finished with more than 6 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.6 goals per game, 0.41999999999999993 less than the total set for this contest.

The 5.7 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the over/under set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Stars Moneyline: -201

The Stars are 15-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -201 or shorter, Dallas is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of the time).

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Stars’ implied win probability is 66.8%.

Predators Moneyline: +167

Nashville has played as the moneyline underdog 11 times this season, and lost each time.

The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +167 or longer (in one chance).

Nashville has a 37.5% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Stars Points Leaders

Matt Duchene has been important to Dallas’ offense this season, recording 29 points in 27 games.

Mason Marchment has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Through 19 games, Tyler Seguin has proven himself as an important offensive option for Dallas. He has 20 points (nine goals and 11 assists).

In the 20 games Jake Oettinger has played this season, his save percentage is .912, 13th in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Roman Josi has recorded 16 assists and seven goals in 29 games, good for 23 points.

Filip Forsberg has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 19 points, thanks to nine goals and 10 assists.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a 6-13-5 record this season, with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league). In 24 games, he has 629 saves, and has allowed 64 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Stars’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/4/2024 Kings L 3-2 Away -118 12/6/2024 Golden Knights L 3-2 Away -142 12/8/2024 Flames W 6-2 Home -231 12/12/2024 Predators – Home -201 12/14/2024 Blues – Home – 12/16/2024 Capitals – Home – 12/18/2024 Maple Leafs – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars – Away +167 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away – 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home –

Dallas vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

