How to Pick the Stars vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 12
Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
The contest between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday has a variety of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.
Stars vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- Dallas and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 15 times this season.
- A total of 11 of Nashville’s games have finished with more than 6 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 5.6 goals per game, 0.41999999999999993 less than the total set for this contest.
- The 5.7 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the over/under set for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Stars Moneyline: -201
- The Stars are 15-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -201 or shorter, Dallas is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of the time).
- Based on the moneyline in this game, the Stars’ implied win probability is 66.8%.
Predators Moneyline: +167
- Nashville has played as the moneyline underdog 11 times this season, and lost each time.
- The Predators are winless in games with moneyline odds of +167 or longer (in one chance).
- Nashville has a 37.5% implied probability to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Stars Points Leaders
- Matt Duchene has been important to Dallas’ offense this season, recording 29 points in 27 games.
- Mason Marchment has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- Through 19 games, Tyler Seguin has proven himself as an important offensive option for Dallas. He has 20 points (nine goals and 11 assists).
- In the 20 games Jake Oettinger has played this season, his save percentage is .912, 13th in the league.
Predators Points Leaders
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has recorded 16 assists and seven goals in 29 games, good for 23 points.
- Filip Forsberg has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 19 points, thanks to nine goals and 10 assists.
- Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) this season.
- Juuse Saros has a 6-13-5 record this season, with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league). In 24 games, he has 629 saves, and has allowed 64 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Stars’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/4/2024
|Kings
|L 3-2
|Away
|-118
|12/6/2024
|Golden Knights
|L 3-2
|Away
|-142
|12/8/2024
|Flames
|W 6-2
|Home
|-231
|12/12/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-201
|12/14/2024
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
|12/16/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|12/18/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|L 3-0
|Away
|-131
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|L 3-1
|Away
|+105
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|L 4-3
|Home
|-189
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|+167
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
Dallas vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
