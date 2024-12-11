December 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:22 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The NHL slate on Wednesday, which includes the New York Rangers squaring off against the Buffalo Sabres, should provide some fireworks.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Wednesday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch December 11 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Rangers @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET TNT Max Anaheim Ducks @ Ottawa Senators 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.