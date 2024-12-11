Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 11
Published 1:20 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024
The Fresno State Bulldogs versus the BYU Cougars is one of many compelling options on Wednesday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Fresno State +27.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at BYU Cougars
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: BYU by 16.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: BYU (-27.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Norfolk State +25.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Baylor Bears
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 15.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-25.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Fairleigh Dickinson +28.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 22.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-28.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +19.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 15.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Pittsburgh (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Green Bay +7.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Milwaukee by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UTEP +14.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Louisville by 11.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Maine +5.5 vs. Duquesne
- Matchup: Maine Black Bears at Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Duquesne by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duquesne (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana +2.5 vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 0.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State -14.5 vs. Cal Baptist
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 16.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Dakota +8.5 vs. Utah Valley
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Utah Valley Wolverines
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Utah Valley by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah Valley (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
