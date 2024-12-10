Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 10? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 83 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

