Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 10?
Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in five of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|25:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|26:33
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|25:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|22:41
|Away
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
