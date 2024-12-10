Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 10? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

