Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis faces a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (235.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 7 19-for-32 168 0 0 1 3 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Levis is 31st at his position and 86th in the league in fantasy points, with 112.6 (11.3 per game).

In his past three games, Levis has accumulated 39.3 fantasy points (13.1 per game). He is 55-of-93 for 658 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception and has rushed for 10 yards on 11 carries.

Levis has connected on 90 of 147 passes for 1,128 yards, throwing for seven touchdowns with two interceptions, and has run for 69 yards on 23 carries in his past five games. He has accumulated 74 fantasy points (14.8 per game) during that time.

In his best game of the season, Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his worst game of the season, Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!