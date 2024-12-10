Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 10? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (three shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages three shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 83 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

