Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 10?
Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Can we count on Gustav Nyquist finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- Nyquist has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (one shot).
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:42
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Away
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
