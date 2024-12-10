Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 10?
Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 28 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
- Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.2%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 83 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
