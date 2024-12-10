Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (235.2 yards allowed per game).

Should Boyd be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Bengals? Before making that call, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.7 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 1.7 4 1 7 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 32 fantasy points (2.7 per game), Boyd is 99th at his position and 279th in the NFL.

Boyd has averaged 3.3 fantasy points (9.9 total) over his past three games. He has 99 yards receiving, on 10 catches (14 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Boyd has 12 receptions on 17 targets, for 133 yards, and a total of 13.6 fantasy points (2.7 per game).

Tyler Boyd accumulated 5.5 fantasy points — six receptions, 55 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans.

In Week 9 against the New England Patriots, Boyd posted a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on targets.

