Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears will be up against the 23rd-ranked tun defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (130.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we analyze his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears is 64th at his position, and 271st overall in the NFL, with 33.5 fantasy points (3.7 per game).

Spears has 10 carries for 24 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 10 receiving yards on three catches (five targets) in his past three games. He has picked up 3.4 fantasy points (1.1 per game) in that span.

Spears has 23 carries for 98 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 14 receiving yards on six catches (eight targets) in his past five games. He has picked up 11.2 fantasy points (2.2 per game) in that stretch.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Tyjae Spears put up a season-high 9.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 13 versus the Washington Commanders, Spears put up a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 1 carry, 3 yards.

