Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, December 11

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Colgate Raiders playing the Kentucky Wildcats. Continue scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Colgate Raiders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 93, Colgate 58

Kentucky 93, Colgate 58 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 34.3 points

Kentucky by 34.3 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (-30.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs vs. Cal Baptist Lancers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: San Diego State 81, Cal Baptist 64

San Diego State 81, Cal Baptist 64 Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 16.6 points

San Diego State by 16.6 points Pick ATS: San Diego State (-15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena

Viejas Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

