Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 23rd-ranked rushing defense (130.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game versus the Bengals this week, should Pollard be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8.8 8 35 0 4 33 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 14.4 21 102 0 2 22 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 18th at his position and 47th overall in the league, Pollard has 139 fantasy points (10.7 per game).

Pollard has 53 carries for 256 yards and one touchdown, plus 65 receiving yards on nine catches (13 targets) over his past three games. He has accumulated 36.1 fantasy points (12.0 per game) during that time.

Pollard has averaged 9.1 fantasy points (accumulating 45.3 total) in his past five games. He has 71 carries for 315 yards and one touchdown, plus 98 receiving yards on 15 catches (21 targets).

Tony Pollard accumulated 18.9 fantasy points — 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD — in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans, his best game of the season.

Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

