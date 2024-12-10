Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames meet on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus is -20, in 25:40 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 15 games, and has 23 points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 15 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Flames have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

