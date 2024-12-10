Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10

Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game - December 10

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames meet on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus is -20, in 25:40 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 15 games, and has 23 points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 15 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
  • The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Flames have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary
28 Games 1
23 Points 0
7 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

