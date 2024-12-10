Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 27th-ranked passing defense (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Bengals? Before making that choice, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 86.4 fantasy points (8.6 per game), Westbrook-Ikhine is 39th at his position and 133rd in the league.

In his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 30.8 fantasy points (10.3 per game). He has 128 receiving yards on six catches (15 targets) and three touchdowns.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 276 yards receiving, on 11 catches (24 targets), with four touchdowns and 51.6 fantasy points (10.3 per game) in his past five games.

In Week 13 versus the Washington Commanders, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine posted a season-high 18.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: three receptions, 61 yards and two touchdowns.

In his worst game of the season — last week versus the Jacksonville Jaguars — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 1.9 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 19 yards, on two targets.

