NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 11 Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Houston Rockets.

Seeking additional betting information for today’s NBA action? We’ve got you covered with betting odds for all the big matchups in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 11

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 10.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 10.4 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)

Over (232.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE

ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Rockets -1.5

Rockets -1.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)

Over (221.8 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA

TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

