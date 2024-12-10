NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks Picks for December 11 Published 6:39 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game road win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (15-9) on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

For the best bets you can place on Wednesday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Knicks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

New York has 12 wins in 24 games against the spread this year.

Atlanta is 10-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have an ATS record of 6-7 as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

The Hawks’ ATS record as 6.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-3.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





The Knicks and their opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in eight of 24 games this season.

The Hawks have played 12 games this season that finished with a point total over 237.5 points.

New York has had an average of 224.3 points in its games this season, 13.2 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234 points, 3.5 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Knicks score the ninth-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the fourth-most.

The Hawks have surrendered the 29th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Knicks have given up the 11th-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-275)

The Knicks have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Hawks have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won seven of its 11 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.