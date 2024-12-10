Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 27th-ranked pass defense (235.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Rudolph’s game against the Bengals this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Rudolph has 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game) — 38th at his position, 222nd in the NFL.

In his past three games, Rudolph has picked up 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game). He is 67-of-111 for 721 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries with one TD.

Mason Rudolph picked up 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season.

Rudolph picked up 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Add Rudolph to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!