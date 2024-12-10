Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 11 Published 8:18 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (15-9) on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Knicks 122 – Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-10.4)

Knicks (-10.4) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

The Knicks have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 12-12-0, compared to the 10-15-0 mark of the Hawks.

New York (6-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than Atlanta (3-3) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (68% of the time) than New York and its opponents (58.3%).

The Knicks have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Hawks have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-5).

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks rank seventh in the NBA with 117.8 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 10th with 111 points allowed per contest.

New York has struggled in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 42 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks best in the league by allowing just 40.4 boards per game.

The Knicks rank seventh in the NBA with 28.1 dimes per game.

New York ranks fourth-best in the NBA with 11.8 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-worst in the league with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Knicks are making 14.5 threes per game this year (10th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.9% three-point percentage (second-best).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA offensively (117.1 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.8 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is sixth in the league in rebounds (45.9 per game) and 19th in rebounds allowed (44.3).

The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (30 per game) in 2024-25.

Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 20th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.1%.

