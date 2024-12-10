Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 11
Published 8:18 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (15-9) on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Knicks 122 – Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-10.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.8
- The Knicks have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 12-12-0, compared to the 10-15-0 mark of the Hawks.
- New York (6-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (46.2%) than Atlanta (3-3) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (50%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (68% of the time) than New York and its opponents (58.3%).
- The Knicks have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-8) this season while the Hawks have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-5).
Knicks Performance Insights
- The Knicks rank seventh in the NBA with 117.8 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 10th with 111 points allowed per contest.
- New York has struggled in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 42 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks best in the league by allowing just 40.4 boards per game.
- The Knicks rank seventh in the NBA with 28.1 dimes per game.
- New York ranks fourth-best in the NBA with 11.8 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-worst in the league with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Knicks are making 14.5 threes per game this year (10th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.9% three-point percentage (second-best).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA offensively (117.1 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.8 points allowed).
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is sixth in the league in rebounds (45.9 per game) and 19th in rebounds allowed (44.3).
- The Hawks are third-best in the league in assists (30 per game) in 2024-25.
- Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (16).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 20th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.1%.
