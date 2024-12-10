Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 11
Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
As they gear up to meet the New York Knicks (15-9) on Wednesday, December 11 at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Knicks have listed one injured player.
In their last time out, the Knicks won on Monday 113-108 against the Raptors. In the Knicks’ win, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding 15 rebounds and six assists).
The Hawks’ last game on Sunday ended in a 141-111 loss to the Nuggets. De’Andre Hunter’s team-high 20 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|19.8
|9.9
|5.5
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|12.4
|3.7
|2.1
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-6.5
|237.5
