Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 11 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

As they gear up to meet the New York Knicks (15-9) on Wednesday, December 11 at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Knicks have listed one injured player.

In their last time out, the Knicks won on Monday 113-108 against the Raptors. In the Knicks’ win, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding 15 rebounds and six assists).

The Hawks’ last game on Sunday ended in a 141-111 loss to the Nuggets. De’Andre Hunter’s team-high 20 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 9.9 5.5 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Quadricep 12.4 3.7 2.1

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6.5 237.5

