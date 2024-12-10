Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status – Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 11 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Currently, the New York Knicks (15-9) have three players on the injury report, including Karl-Anthony Towns, for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawks have five injured players, including Trae Young, for the matchup.

The Knicks are coming off of a 113-108 win against the Raptors in their last game on Monday. In the victory, Towns led the Knicks with 24 points.

The Hawks are coming off of a 141-111 loss to the Nuggets in their most recent game on Sunday. De’Andre Hunter scored a team-best 20 points for the Hawks in the loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 13.9 8.3 5.5 Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Knee 25.1 13.3 3.1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 9.9 5.5 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Quadricep 12.4 3.7 2.1 De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 19.3 4 1.3 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 20.9 3.9 12.2

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6.5 237.5

