Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status – Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 11

Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status - Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 11

Currently, the New York Knicks (15-9) have three players on the injury report, including Karl-Anthony Towns, for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawks have five injured players, including Trae Young, for the matchup.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Knicks are coming off of a 113-108 win against the Raptors in their last game on Monday. In the victory, Towns led the Knicks with 24 points.

The Hawks are coming off of a 141-111 loss to the Nuggets in their most recent game on Sunday. De’Andre Hunter scored a team-best 20 points for the Hawks in the loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle
Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 13.9 8.3 5.5
Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Knee 25.1 13.3 3.1

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Cody Zeller C Out Personal
Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 9.9 5.5
Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Quadricep 12.4 3.7 2.1
De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 19.3 4 1.3
Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 20.9 3.9 12.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total
Knicks -6.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 11

Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 11

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 10

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – December 10

Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - December 8

Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – December 8

Trae Young Injury Status - Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report December 8

Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Report December 8

Print Article

SportsPlus