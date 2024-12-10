How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 11 Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Iowa State Cyclones versus the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 25 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Davidson Wildcats at No. 22 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UNC Greensboro Spartans at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Tarleton State Texans at No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Southern Jaguars at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

