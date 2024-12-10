How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 11

Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 11

Ranked teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in two games, including the Cal Baptist Lancers playing the San Diego State Aztecs.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Colgate Raiders at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats

Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

