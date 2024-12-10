How to Watch the NBA Today, December 11 Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup features two contests, including the Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets.

If you are searching for how to watch today’s NBA action, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 11

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE

ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA

TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

