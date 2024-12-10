How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) will visit the New York Knicks (15-9) after winning three straight road games.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- In games New York shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.
- The Knicks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.
- The 117.8 points per game the Knicks put up are only two fewer points than the Hawks allow (119.8).
- New York is 8-2 when scoring more than 119.8 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 24th.
- The Hawks’ 117.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 111 the Knicks give up.
- Atlanta is 11-7 when it scores more than 111 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are posting 119.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 116.4 points per contest.
- In home games, New York is ceding 8.5 fewer points per game (106.4) than on the road (114.9).
- At home, the Knicks are sinking 0.1 more threes per game (14.5) than on the road (14.4). However, they own a lower three-point percentage at home (39.7%) compared to away from home (40.1%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks put up 118.5 points per game at home, 2.9 more than away (115.6). On defense they give up 121.2 per game, 2.9 more than on the road (118.3).
- At home, Atlanta gives up 121.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 118.3.
- This season the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (29.7 per game) than away (30.3).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
|Josh Hart
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Knee
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles