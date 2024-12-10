How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11 Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) will visit the New York Knicks (15-9) after winning three straight road games.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSE

ESPN, MSG, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

In games New York shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

The Knicks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.

The 117.8 points per game the Knicks put up are only two fewer points than the Hawks allow (119.8).

New York is 8-2 when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.

This season, Atlanta has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 24th.

The Hawks’ 117.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 111 the Knicks give up.

Atlanta is 11-7 when it scores more than 111 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are posting 119.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 116.4 points per contest.

In home games, New York is ceding 8.5 fewer points per game (106.4) than on the road (114.9).

At home, the Knicks are sinking 0.1 more threes per game (14.5) than on the road (14.4). However, they own a lower three-point percentage at home (39.7%) compared to away from home (40.1%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 118.5 points per game at home, 2.9 more than away (115.6). On defense they give up 121.2 per game, 2.9 more than on the road (118.3).

At home, Atlanta gives up 121.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 118.3.

This season the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (29.7 per game) than away (30.3).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle Josh Hart Questionable Ankle Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Knee

Hawks Injuries