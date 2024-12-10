How to Watch Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream – December 10 Published 7:41 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) will host the Miami Hurricanes (3-6) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 52.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 46% of shots the Hurricanes’ opponents have hit.

Tennessee is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 63rd.

The Volunteers put up 10.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Hurricanes give up (73.3).

When Tennessee totals more than 73.3 points, it is 7-0.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes’ 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (35.4%).

Miami (FL) has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.4% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 74th.

The Hurricanes’ 79.3 points per game are 22.7 more points than the 56.6 the Volunteers allow.

Miami (FL) is 3-6 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).

Defensively the Volunteers played better at home last year, surrendering 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Tennessee performed better when playing at home last year, draining 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Miami (FL) averaged 80.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.2.

At home, the Hurricanes allowed 70.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.3.

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.7%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2024 Charleston Southern L 83-79 Watsco Center 12/3/2024 Arkansas L 76-73 Watsco Center 12/7/2024 Clemson L 65-55 Watsco Center 12/10/2024 Tennessee Madison Square Garden 12/15/2024 Presbyterian – Watsco Center 12/21/2024 Mount St. Mary's – Watsco Center

