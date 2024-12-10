How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10

By Data Skrive

The Michigan Wolverines and the Arkansas Razorbacks take the court in one of two games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that feature SEC teams.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Arkansas Razorbacks

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

