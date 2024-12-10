How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10
Published 9:53 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Michigan Wolverines and the Arkansas Razorbacks take the court in one of two games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that feature SEC teams.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.
Today’s SEC Games
Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+.