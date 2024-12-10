College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 10 Published 1:47 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The SEC hoops schedule on Tuesday is sure to please. The outings include the Michigan Wolverines squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden, and there are picks against the spread available in this article.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tennessee -16.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Miami Hurricanes vs. Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 17.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 17.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -16.5

Tennessee -16.5 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Arkansas +3.5 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Michigan Wolverines vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Michigan by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Michigan by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Michigan -3.5

Michigan -3.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

